Genshiro Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Genshiro coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genshiro has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $53,267.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Genshiro Coin Profile
Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.
Genshiro Coin Trading
