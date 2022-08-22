GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.90. 160,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,329. The stock has a market cap of $777.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that GeoPark will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

