Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

Glencore Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 487.15 ($5.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 471.79. The company has a market cap of £63.80 billion and a PE ratio of 502.22. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 304.85 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

