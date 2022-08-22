GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

GLG Life Tech Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

