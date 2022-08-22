GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0157 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $282,309.50 and $185.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.24 or 0.07395252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00152400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00267390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00719543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00567763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001120 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

