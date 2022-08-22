Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 50,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 149,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

GSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.69, a current ratio of 21.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.89 million and a P/E ratio of -20.74.

In other Gold Standard Ventures news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,902,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,940,372.42. Insiders acquired 892,350 shares of company stock worth $360,199 over the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

