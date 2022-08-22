Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires 95,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 1.0% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 139,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 258,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 443,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,985,186. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92.

