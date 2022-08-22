Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,072,601 P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,072,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Separately, Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 18.5% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 320,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PIIIW stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

