Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Down 5.0 %

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,019. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.