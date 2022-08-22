Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,404 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $3.96. 1,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of -0.50. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYPS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,215. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $60,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 64,900 shares of company stock valued at $363,843. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

