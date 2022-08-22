Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New $456,000 Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,081,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,472 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,552,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,124,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,618,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 184,168 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

10x Genomics Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,321. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $191.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.