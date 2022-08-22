Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 282,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Bitfarms at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
