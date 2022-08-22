Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,000 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 474.6% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140,915 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

