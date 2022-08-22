Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 63,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Alphatec worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 9,895 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $89,747.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,251,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,148.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,700 shares of company stock valued at $530,760 and have sold 147,904 shares valued at $1,173,809. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. 1,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Alphatec Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.