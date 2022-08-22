Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.06. 256,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,163,299. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

