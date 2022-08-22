Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes $625,000 Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,227.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DLocal by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,449,000 after buying an additional 1,489,882 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,513. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLO. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

