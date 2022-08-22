Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.98

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

GPEAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

