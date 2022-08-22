Gregory H. Kossover Sells 5,000 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

EQBK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.76. 26,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,737. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $527.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,122,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 139.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQBK shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.