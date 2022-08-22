Guarded Ether Price Hits $1,337.25 on Top Exchanges (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be bought for $1,337.25 or 0.06245082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guarded Ether has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $10,920.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guarded Ether alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Guarded Ether Coin Profile

Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet.

Buying and Selling Guarded Ether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guarded Ether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guarded Ether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guarded Ether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.