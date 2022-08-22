Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

