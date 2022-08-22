Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in 3M by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 411,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 173,632 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $197.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.