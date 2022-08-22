Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.95. 35,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

