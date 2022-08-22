Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 131,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,424,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

