Hakka.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $284.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $665,850.74 and approximately $284.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 77,554.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

