Hamilton Capital LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $13.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $535.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,757. The company has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.04 and a 200 day moving average of $560.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

