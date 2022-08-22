Hamilton Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

