Hamilton Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $4.22 on Monday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,173. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.