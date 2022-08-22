Hamilton Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hamilton Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 128,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,812. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.