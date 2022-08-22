Hamilton Capital LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Hamilton Capital LLC trimmed its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in agilon health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in agilon health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $106,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,563.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $214,563.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $2,848,919.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at $80,580.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,051,251 shares of company stock valued at $292,807,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AGL traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. 21,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,076. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

