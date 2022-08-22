Hamilton Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hamilton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.68. 19,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

