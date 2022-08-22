Hamilton Capital LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.49. 244,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,726,883. The firm has a market cap of $277.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.