Hamilton Capital LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $785,564. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.93. 169,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,349,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

