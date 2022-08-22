Hamilton Capital LLC Takes $405,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,782,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,420,000 after purchasing an additional 604,642 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.67. 141,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,418,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $444.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

