Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,491 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $148,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $318.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

