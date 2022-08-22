Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,319 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $48,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Activity

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $804,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,340. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.