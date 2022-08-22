Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International comprises about 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 4.36% of Sunnova Energy International worth $115,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Further Reading

