Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $51.77 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $51,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $185.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

