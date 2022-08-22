Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,755 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 576,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $88,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $356.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,185 shares of company stock worth $34,997,837. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.