Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,453 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $315.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.28 and its 200 day moving average is $306.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

