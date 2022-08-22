Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,754 shares of company stock worth $36,817,037. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.