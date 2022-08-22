Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

Insider Activity

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,754 shares of company stock worth $36,817,037. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

