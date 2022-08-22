Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.82.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile



Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.



