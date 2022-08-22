HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes $33,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.05 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

