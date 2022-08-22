Head to Head Comparison: AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) vs. CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDTi Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

AeroClean Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.71%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than CDTi Advanced Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

11.3% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and AeroClean Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials $4.99 million 0.36 -$1.03 million N/A N/A AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 105.63 -$7.92 million N/A N/A

CDTi Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A AeroClean Technologies -1,587.75% -59.18% -43.05%

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; and catalyst technologies to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and retrofitters. CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

