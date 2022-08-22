Head-To-Head Comparison: Backblaze (BLZE) and Its Competitors

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Backblaze to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -52.11% -62.67% -28.68% Backblaze Competitors -84.79% -84.44% -9.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Backblaze shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Backblaze shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00 Backblaze Competitors 1632 11261 24189 527 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Backblaze and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Backblaze presently has a consensus target price of 20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 171.67%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Backblaze and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $67.48 million -$21.70 million -5.07 Backblaze Competitors $1.82 billion $286.72 million 30.79

Backblaze’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. Backblaze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

