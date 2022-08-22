Head to Head Review: Greenidge Generation (GREE) & The Competition

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Greenidge Generation to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greenidge Generation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenidge Generation Competitors 372 2513 4677 60 2.58

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.43%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 51.87%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Greenidge Generation Competitors -63.45% -1,497.15% -11.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million -$44.48 million -0.73 Greenidge Generation Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -25.35

Greenidge Generation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Greenidge Generation rivals beat Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

