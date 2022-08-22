Head to Head Review: Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) and Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Western Copper and Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $151.47 million 1.18 $34.19 million $0.40 6.15 Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -46.00

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

12.1% of Western Copper and Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jaguar Mining and Western Copper and Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western Copper and Gold has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 226.09%. Given Western Copper and Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Copper and Gold is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Western Copper and Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 18.78% 13.92% 10.75% Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.88% -3.75%

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Western Copper and Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements. It currently holds 32,000 hectares of mineral rights in Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

