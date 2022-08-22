Head-To-Head Survey: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) vs. Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Diodes 14.82% 23.24% 14.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Credo Technology Group and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Diodes 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Diodes has a consensus price target of $85.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Diodes.

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Diodes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 19.97 -$22.18 million N/A N/A Diodes $1.81 billion 2.01 $228.76 million $6.27 12.70

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diodes beats Credo Technology Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. The company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translator, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

