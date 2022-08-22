Head to Head Survey: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) vs. OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and OPKO Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $23.49 million 2.23 -$86.56 million ($1.73) -0.48 OPKO Health $1.77 billion 1.10 -$30.14 million ($0.29) -8.72

OPKO Health has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. OPKO Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 OPKO Health 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and OPKO Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,392.90%. OPKO Health has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.63%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than OPKO Health.

Risk & Volatility

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPKO Health has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and OPKO Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -433.67% -157.22% -66.96% OPKO Health -14.18% -7.72% -5.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of OPKO Health shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of OPKO Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OPKO Health beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services. Its Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency; OPK88004, an orally administered selective androgen receptor modulator; OPK88003, a once-weekly administered peptide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and associated obesity that is in Phase IIb trials; and hGH-CTP, a once-weekly human growth hormone injection that completed Phase III clinical trial in partnership with Pfizer, Inc. This segment develops and commercializes longer-acting proprietary versions of already approved therapeutic proteins. The company also offers specialty APIs; develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, and ophthalmic products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and imports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. In addition, it operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

