Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.10. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 3,724 shares.

Specifically, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,063 shares of company stock worth $73,136 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 6.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

