Hiblocks (HIBS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $669,203.00

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $669,203.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

